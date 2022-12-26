Arsenal boss Arteta considers transfer market move after Jesus injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said the "significant injury" suffered by Gabriel Jesus will bolster the Gunners' efforts in the January transfer window.

Arsenal's marquee pre-season signing was sent home early from the World Cup with a knee problem sustained in Brazil's shock defeat by Cameroon.

Jesus underwent surgery and Arteta, while uncertain of when he will return, said Thursday his injury was severe enough to prompt the current Premier League leaders to look for a new signing next month.

"I never gave a date. I said that we don't know. It's going to take some time for sure," Arteta said of Jesus.