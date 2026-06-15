Sweden 5-1 Tunisia
Son’s World Cup fairytale leaves father’s homeland in tears
Football sometimes creates stories that cannot be written in advance.
It was his first match on the World Cup stage. He is only 22 years old. How would most footballers react after scoring on such an occasion?
Celebration, running, shouting, rushing towards the fans, embracing teammates—that is what usually happens. But Yasin Ayari chose a different path.
His teammates embraced him in celebration. There was unrestrained joy all around. Yet he remained remarkably composed. Slipping out of the huddle, he raised both hands towards the crowd. His expression seemed apologetic. Then he fell to the ground offer a sejda.
That was the scene created by Yasin Ayari after scoring against Tunisia on Sunday (local time), at the stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. The reason? The team he had just scored against was the homeland of his father.
Born in Solna, Sweden, Ayari has a Tunisian father and a mother of Moroccan descent. That meant he had three international options before him—Sweden, Tunisia, or Morocco. In the end, he chose his birthplace, Sweden.
Having represented Sweden at youth level from an early age, he wanted to continue along that path. And one of the biggest influences behind that decision was his Tunisian father.
During the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Tunisia's coaching staff contacted Ayari. At the time, his father, Azzouz Ayari, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he wanted his son to play for Sweden. In his words, they owed something to the country that had given them refuge and helped raise them.
But football sometimes creates stories that cannot be written in advance.
Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Their return to the tournament this time, after a long wait, was therefore a special occasion for the country. And in a twist of fate, Sweden's first opponents upon their return were Tunisia—the country to which Ayari is tied by blood.
With the Netherlands and Japan also in the group, the match carried great importance for Sweden. They badly needed a victory.
And on such an evening, it was Ayari—the player carrying Tunisian blood—who put Sweden ahead in the seventh minute by finding the back of Tunisia's net. He was not only responsible for the beginning but also for the end.
The Brighton midfielder scored his second goal in the sixth minute of added time. Moments later, the final whistle confirmed Sweden's 5–1 victory over Tunisia.
At 22, Ayari has become the third-youngest Swedish player to score more than once in a World Cup match. He is now also joint top scorer at this World Cup alongside Kai Havertz and Folarin Balogun.
But beyond the numbers, this match will remain special for Ayari because of his roots.
His first two World Cup goals came against his father's homeland—and he chose not to celebrate either of them.
The scoresheet may record both goals in Sweden's name. Yet between those two goals lies the story of a young footballer navigating two identities—one of his birthplace, the other of his roots.