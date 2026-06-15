Son’s World Cup fairytale leaves father’s homeland in tears

It was his first match on the World Cup stage. He is only 22 years old. How would most footballers react after scoring on such an occasion?

Celebration, running, shouting, rushing towards the fans, embracing teammates—that is what usually happens. But Yasin Ayari chose a different path.

His teammates embraced him in celebration. There was unrestrained joy all around. Yet he remained remarkably composed. Slipping out of the huddle, he raised both hands towards the crowd. His expression seemed apologetic. Then he fell to the ground offer a sejda.