Cruel end for Senegal in Seattle at World Cup

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw described football as a "cruel game" after his side's late collapse and eventual defeat by Belgium following extra time in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday.

Senegal looked to be a few minutes from confidently dispatching their opponents with a 2-0 win when Belgium equalised with two goals in three minutes and then won 3-2 with a Youri Tielemans penalty late in the extra period.

Senegal had faced controversy coming into the World Cup.

They were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title for protesting a penalty decision by leaving the field just before full-time in the final with Morocco in January before returning to win 1-0 after the spot kick was missed.

On Wednesday, several Senegal players were visibly upset when Belgium was given a penalty late in extra time.