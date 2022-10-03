Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3

"You can see the passes we give each other. We always want to go forward and to attack," Haaland told Sky Sports.

"It's what I love about the team. In the end, it's amazing. There is nothing more to say."

Since also conceding four times inside the first 45 minutes at Brentford in August, United had bounced back with four consecutive Premier League wins to offer hope they are heading in the right direction under Erik ten Hag.

But the Red Devils were given a rude awakening of the gulf that still exists between the Manchester giants.

"For me it was a surprise. We were not on the front foot, we were not brave on the ball and there were spaces to play but we were not brave enough," said Ten Hag.