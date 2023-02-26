Arsenal scrape past Leicester, Man City thrash Bournemouth

Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the English Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday, as Manchester City maintained their pursuit of the Gunners by thrashing Bournemouth 4-1.

Gabriel Martinelli was the match-winner for Arsenal at the King Power stadium in a game dominated by the visitors.

“For the amount of time we dominated ball possession, territory and the amount of situations we had in the final third, we should have created much more and scored more goals,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.