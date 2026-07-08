Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties to set up Argentina clash in quarter finals
Ruben Vargas blasted the winning spot kick for Switzerland as they beat Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout to go through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a game that finished 0-0 after 90 minutes on Tuesday.
Switzerland's Johan Manzambi missed the game due to injury.
The two sides created few scoring chances in a tense tactical battle.
Jhon Lucumi hit the crossbar with a header from a corner for Colombia in extra time.
Davinson Sanchez hit the crossbar with his penalty for Colombia in the shootout.
Manuel Akanji fired the third kick for Switzerland high over the bar before Cucho Hernandez had his shot saved for Colombia.
The game was the last of the World Cup on Canadian soil.
Switzerland will face Argentina in the quarter-finals in Kansas on Saturday.