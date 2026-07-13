Did Argentina have the easiest route to World Cup semi-finals?

Even before Argentina booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals, one statistic had begun attracting attention: Lionel Scaloni's side could reach the last four without facing a single team ranked inside FIFA's top 15.

By defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals, Argentina did exactly that.

The obvious question is: Has any other team in World Cup history enjoyed such a favourable path to the semi-finals?

According to the numbers, the answer is no.

Since the introduction of the FIFA World Ranking system in 1992, and considering every World Cup from 1994 onwards, Argentina are the only semi-finalist to reach the last four without facing a single top-15-ranked nation.

Among Argentina's opponents in this tournament, Switzerland, ranked 19th before the World Cup, were the highest-ranked team they have faced. Before that, the defending champions played Egypt (29), Cape Verde (67), Jordan (63), Austria (24) and Algeria (28).

The average FIFA ranking of those six opponents is 38.

No other World Cup semi-finalist since 1994 has reached the last four after facing opponents with such a low average ranking.

The comparison begins with the 1994 World Cup because the current FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992.