Rashford injury sours routine Man Utd win over Everton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at his side's congested fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off in a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial edged United ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season as they moved up to third and opened up a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham.

But the three points came at a cost as Rashford hobbled off nine minutes from time, which could prove to be a major blow in the Red Devils' quest for more silverware this season in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Ten Hag was not happy at the timing of the match as United were in action for the third time in less than six days after losing 2-0 at Newcastle last weekend and a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

"We have to wait. He doesn't look well," said Ten Hag. "It's due to the schedule. It can't be that you play three games in six days and we have to protect the players.

"Everyone wants to see the best players on the pitch. Everyone wants to see great entertaining football and you need your best players."