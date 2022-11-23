Spain take commanding 3-0 lead over Costa Rica by halftime
Reuters
Doha
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordi Alba at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match of Spain v Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar on 23 November, 2022Reuters
Goals by Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty stroked home by Ferran Torres gave Spain a 3-0 lead against Costa Rica at halftime of their opening FIFA World Cup Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Olmo put Spain ahead in the 11th minute from a neat pass by Gavi which the forward lifted over Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Asensio doubled their lead with a first-time shot 10 minutes later and Torres made it 3-0 from the spot in the 31st.