From fighting for life to scoring on football's biggest stage, Jiménez's comeback story

On a cold November evening in 2020, few could have imagined that Raúl Jiménez would one day celebrate a World Cup goal again.

Playing for Wolves against Arsenal in the English Premier League, the Mexican striker suffered a horrific head injury after a collision with Brazilian defender David Luiz. Jiménez received oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery for a major traumatic brain injury (TBI) and skull fracture.