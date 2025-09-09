Attempts to attack Bangladesh team hotel in Kathmandu
The Bangladesh national football team travelled to Nepal on 3 September to play two friendly matches ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers. The first match against hosts Nepal on 6 September ended in a goalless draw. The second match was scheduled for today, Tuesday.
However, a youth movement erupted in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, two days ago in protest against the social media shutdown.
At least 19 people were reported killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Today, young demonstrators again defied the curfew and staged protests across the city. Amid the unrest, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned.
The Bangladesh–Nepal second friendly match had already been postponed two nights ago. Since then, the team have been awaiting their return home. However, all flights at Tribhuvan International Airport were cancelled, preventing their return today. Team sources said the Bangladesh team could fly back to Dhaka once flights resume.
At the Crown Imperial Hotel in Kathmandu, the footballers are spending their time in fear and anxiety. Around noon today, protesters tried to vandalise the team hotel’s gate and attempted to enter the building.
Standing in the lobby, national team striker Suman Reza was frightened. Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone from Nepal, Suman said, “Around midday, protesters tried to damage the hotel gate. A few even attempted to get inside. The hotel staff managed to convince them to leave. It was very frightening to watch.”
Right winger Shahriar Imon said, “We are okay, but tension is high. The situation outside is not good. We just want to leave here as soon as possible.” Defender Taj Uddin expressed the same concern, saying, “In this situation, staying here is worrying.”
Experienced national team player Isa Faisal spent the day following news of the protests. There is a parliamentarian’s residence next to the hotel, which was also vandalised. He described the situation: “The protesters caused unrest and arson next to our hotel all day. Later we heard there is an MP’s house beside the hotel. That’s why the situation became so tense.”
This Nepal tour also saw Abdullah Omar called up to the national team for the first time. But what he witnessed upon arrival went beyond his imagination. “I never imagined seeing anything like this when coming to play,” he said.