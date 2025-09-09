Attempts to attack Bangladesh team hotel in Kathmandu

The Bangladesh national football team travelled to Nepal on 3 September to play two friendly matches ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers. The first match against hosts Nepal on 6 September ended in a goalless draw. The second match was scheduled for today, Tuesday.

However, a youth movement erupted in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, two days ago in protest against the social media shutdown.

At least 19 people were reported killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Today, young demonstrators again defied the curfew and staged protests across the city. Amid the unrest, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned.

The Bangladesh–Nepal second friendly match had already been postponed two nights ago. Since then, the team have been awaiting their return home. However, all flights at Tribhuvan International Airport were cancelled, preventing their return today. Team sources said the Bangladesh team could fly back to Dhaka once flights resume.