Spain seal Group H, knock out Uruguay with 1-0 win

Uruguay replaced Muslera at halftime after his costly error, but despite piling on the pressure, they could not beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who denied Mathias Olivera and Nicolas de la Cruz, while Ferran Torres hit the crossbar at the other end.

Agustin Canobbio's stoppage-time red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi summed up Uruguay's frustrations as Spain comfortably saw out the victory.