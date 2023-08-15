Man Utd punish wasteful Wolves for winning Premier League start

Manchester United survived an onslaught from Wolves and huge claims for a late penalty to start the English Premier League season with a 1-0 win thanks to Raphael Varane’s header on Monday.

Wolves had seen manager Julen Lopetegui walk out less than a week before the new campaign, but dominated for long spells at Old Trafford.

A combination of wasteful finishing and new United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept the visitors at bay until Varane headed in 14 minutes from time.

Onana was lucky to escape when he punched Sasa Kalajdzic as he flapped at a cross deep into stoppage time and VAR did not intervene.