Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey on Arbeloa debut

Real Madrid fell to a shock 3-2 defeat in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday as Alvaro Arbeloa's debut as coach ended in humiliation by second-tier opposition.

Appointed on Monday to replace Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa and his side were ousted by Jefte Betancor's stoppage-time winner at the Carlos Belmonte stadium.

Without French superstar Kylian Mbappe and various other key players, Arbeloa's side struggled against a side currently 17th in Spain's second division.

Albacete took the lead through Javi Villar but Franco Mastantuono equalised just before half-time.

Jefte put the hosts back ahead after 82 minutes and then scored the winner after Gonzalo Garcia's 91st-minute goal looked to have forced extra time for the 15-time European champions.