Iran World Cup team heads to Mexico as US visa row rages

Iran’s World Cup squad is expected to arrive in Mexico early Sunday under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row between Tehran and Washington, after the United States refused to issue visas for some team support staff.

The dispute erupted just days before Thursday’s kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Iran team departed Turkey, where they had been training, on Saturday bound for Mexico, Iranian television announced.

They are expected to arrive early Sunday in Tijuana, a border city in northwest Mexico where they will be based for the tournament’s duration.

Iran are due to play their three group games on US soil, making the first World Cup to see a host nation receive the team of a country it is at war with.