World Cup: Rotting body found near Iran's training venue

A rotting body was found in the trunk of a car parked near the stadium where Iran's World Cup football team is training in Mexico, AFP journalists at the scene reported Friday.

The gruesome discovery came with games underway in the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada.

Reporters watched as police in Tijuana opened the trunk of the gray Toyota SUV, which had California plates, in the parking lot of a supermarket directly across from the Caliente Stadium, where Team Melli is training as it prepares for three games in the United States.

Specialists in white protective suits worked around the vehicle to examine the corpse before removing it.