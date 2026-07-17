Argentina-Spain World Cup final referee announced: Who is this Slavko Vincic?

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The 46-year-old will take charge of Sunday’s (Bangladesh time Monday) title decider between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA announced the match officials on Thursday night (US time). Vincic will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. Adham Makhadmeh of Jordan will serve as the fourth official, while Mohammed Al-Kalaf of Qatar has been named reserve assistant referee.