Sagorika secures Bangladesh’s another SAFF title
Forward Mosammat Sagorika slammed a stunning hat-trick to help Bangladesh to retain the title of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-20 Women’s Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 goals held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the capital on Monday.
With this win, Bangladesh finished top of the league table with 18 points from six matches to emerge unbeaten champions in the tournament while Nepal finished runners-up with 15 points playing the same number of matches.
The hosts were thoroughly dominant in the virtual final and Sagorika was at the centre of all the goals scoring action, right from the very beginning of the play.
The early breakthrough came for Bangladesh in the 8th minute. Forward Sagorika, who returned to the side following a three-match suspension, gave Bangladesh a lead with a perfect angular placing shot after taking a through pass from Sapna Rani.
After the resumption, Sagorika doubled the lead in the 51st minute. After taking a pass from Umehla Marma, Sagorika sent the ball home with a brilliant shot from the near post after dodging past the Nepalese custodian.
She completed her hat-trick goal in the 56th minute and wrapped up the victory scoring the fourth goal in the 74th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box.
Earlier, before the match, one minute silence was observed in respect of the victims in a tragic Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crash.
The tournament favourite Bangladesh earlier thrashed Sri Lanka by 9-1, 5-0, edged past Nepal by 3-2 goals (first match), defeated Bhutan 4-1 and 3-0.
Bangladesh squad: Swarna Rani Mandal, Nabiran Khatun, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Afeida Khandaker (captain), Mst Surma Jannat, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Sapna Rani, Mst Oeyshi Khatun, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Mst Sagorika, Umehla Marma, Ayonto Bala Mahato, Rupa Akter, Mst Bonna Khatun, Most Munki Akhter, Kanom Akter, Mst Ruma Akter, Puja Das, Sinha Jahan Shikha, Shanti Mardi, Nadia Akter Juti, Mile Akter and Mst Fardosi Akter Shonale.