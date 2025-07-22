Sagorika secures Bangladesh’s another SAFF title

Forward Mosammat Sagorika slammed a stunning hat-trick to help Bangladesh to retain the title of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-20 Women’s Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 goals held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the capital on Monday.

With this win, Bangladesh finished top of the league table with 18 points from six matches to emerge unbeaten champions in the tournament while Nepal finished runners-up with 15 points playing the same number of matches.