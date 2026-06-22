Cape Verde fight back for second World Cup draw against Uruguay

World Cup debutants Cape Verde scored a second-half equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Sunday in Miami, backing up their shock opening stalemate with Spain.

Cape Verde took a surprise 21st-minute lead as Kevin Pina scored their first World Cup goal from a free-kick, only for Uruguay to strike twice shortly before half-time through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio.

But 40-year-old Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera''s mistake allowed Helio Varela to grab Cape Verde''s second just after the hour mark and neither side could find a winner.

Cape Verde boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with their second point in Group H.

The African island nation face Saudi Arabia, thumped 4-0 by Spain earlier Sunday, in their final group game next Saturday, knowing victory would secure a last-32 berth.

Two-time world champions Uruguay's hopes of progressing are in serious danger, though, after again being held by lower-ranked opposition after their 1-1 draw with the Saudis.