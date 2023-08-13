Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: Source

Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The Brazil international joined the French champions for a record 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.

But the 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's season-opener on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated.

The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".