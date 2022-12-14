History-makers Morocco stand in way of France at World Cup

France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician.

The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the chance to crown his career in style.

Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.