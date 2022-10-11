Xavi hunting for Lewandowski supply-line in vital week

Robert Lewandowski has proven over the years that he is a guarantee of goals, as long as he gets the ball.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is searching for answers to that problem, with his team's form dipping at just the wrong moment, as they welcome Inter Milan and then face Real Madrid in the Clasico this week.

The Italian side visit Camp Nou on Wednesday in a near life-or-death Champions League clash, before Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu in a battle to move clear at the top of La Liga.

Coinciding with the team's struggles, reflected by a 1-0 defeat at Inter last week and a shaky 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, has been Lewandowski's goal-rush drying up.

After netting in six consecutive La Liga games, the Polish striker could not continue the streak against Celta, having been shut out at the San Siro as Inter ganged up to stop him.