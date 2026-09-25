Bangladesh go down 3-0 to Malaysia

Ranked 136th in the FIFA rankings, Malaysia dominated from the outset with quick, attacking football, while 181st-ranked Bangladesh, making their tournament debut, struggled to maintain their shape and created meaningful chances.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon was called into action as early as the fourth minute, tipping a Malaysian effort from a corner over the bar.

Malaysia continued to press, keeping Bangladesh's defence under constant pressure, and eventually took the lead in the 18th minute.

Arif Aiman broke into the box after receiving a pass from midfield and calmly slotted the ball past Srabon to put Malaysia ahead.