Lamine starts as Spain make three changes for Uruguay clash
Lamine Yamal starts for Spain against Uruguay in theirWorld Cup Group H match on Friday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes three changes from the side which beat Saudi Arabia 4-0.
Marcos Llorente comes into the Spain defence in place of Pedro Porro, while Mikel Merino and Alex Baena replace Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, who both drop to the bench.
Rodri captains Spain in midfield alongside Pedri, Merino and Baena, with Lamine and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.
Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa makes several changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Cape Verde, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal and Darwin Nunez leading the line.
Federico Valverde captains Uruguay, with Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo and Juan Manuel Sanabria also named in midfield.
Spain top Group H on four points, while Uruguay are second on two points and need a result to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.
Lineups
Uruguay
Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Darwin Nunez.
Spain
Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.