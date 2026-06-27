Lamine starts as Spain make three changes for Uruguay clash

Rodri captains Spain in midfield alongside Pedri, Merino and Baena, with Lamine and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa makes several changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Cape Verde, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal and Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Federico Valverde captains Uruguay, with Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo and Juan Manuel Sanabria also named in midfield.

Spain top Group H on four points, while Uruguay are second on two points and need a result to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.