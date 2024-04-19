Arsenal, Liverpool fight to keep Premier League race alive

Arsenal have no time to dwell on their Champions League exit as they return to Premier League action this weekend with the chance to reclaim top spot.

Manchester City were the big winners last week, hammering Luton 5-1 before Arsenal and Liverpool both lost, and are now firm favourites to claim an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

But City are in FA Cup semi-final action against Chelsea on Saturday and could find themselves shunted down to third spot.