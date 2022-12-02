I am not going anywhere even if Germany eliminated: Coach Flick

Germany coach Hansi Flick has no plans to step down if the four-time world champions crash out of the World Cup early for the second straight tournament, he said on Wednesday.

Flick, who took over last year after Joachim Loew's 15 years at the helm, has seen his team lose their Group E opener to Japan before rescuing a 1-1 draw with Spain thanks to a late equaliser.

The Germans were eliminated in the first round at the 2018 World Cup, at that time their earliest exit in over 80 years.