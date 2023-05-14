Rotated Madrid beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown

Real Madrid warmed up for their decisive Champions League semi-final visit to face Manchester City with a 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.

The champions’ slim victory ensured leaders Barcelona must beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday in Cornella to be able to clinch the title this weekend.

Marco Asensio broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with a deflected strike from distance, in a game of few chances.