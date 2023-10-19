Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, was stretchered off in tears just before halftime in Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Neymar will undergo surgery for the injuries at a "yet-to-be-determined date," the CBF said, after a series of medical exams on the player in Sao Paulo.