Pressure on Potter to deliver return on Chelsea investment

Chelsea may have spent over £500 million ($603 million) on new players, but their first season under new ownership will end without any trophies to show for it unless they can conquer Europe in the coming months.

The Blues travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday already out of both domestic cups and languishing 10th in the Premier League.

Winning the Champions League for a third time could even by Chelsea’s best route back into the competition next season as they sit 10 points adrift of the top four in the English top flight.