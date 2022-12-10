Ronaldo stays on the bench for Portugal

Portugal again left captain Cristiano Ronaldo out of their starting line-up, keeping hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos in the team for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer with 118 goals in 195 appearances, Ronaldo was benched for Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16 where the 21-year-old Ramos scored three in only his fourth appearance.

Ronaldo, 37, was upset at being left out by coach Fernando Santos on the eve of the game, and Portugal's football federation then had to deny reports that their skipper had threatened to leave the tournament.