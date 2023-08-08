Bangladesh to play two FIFA Friendlies against Afghanistan in September

Bangladesh national football team is set to host Afghanistan for two friendly matches at home on 4 and 7 September the FIFA window, reports news agency UNB.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has arranged the matches as a part of the team’s preparation for the FIFA World Cup and AFC Qualifier match against the Maldives in October.
BFF vice-president and chairman of the national teams committee Kazi Nabil Ahmed disclosed it to the press on Monday.
But, the BFF is yet to finalise the venue as the national team footballers are reluctant to play in the federation’s first choice Sylhet District Stadium due to poor condition of the outfield.
The BFF is now considering two other venues – MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram and Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka– for the matches.
For the match to take place at the Kings Arena, the venue would first need to get the approval as an international venue. If the federation fails to get that approval in time, the match will be played in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, a BFF delegation will visit the Chattogram M A Aziz Stadium very soon to inspect the feasibility of the ground for international matches.