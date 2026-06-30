Reijnders dropped by the Dutch while Morocco make four changes

The Netherlands dropped midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and forward Donyell Malen for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, who have made four changes.

Reijnders is surprisingly left out as he makes way for Micky van de Ven with the Dutch looking to field five in defence while Crysencio Summerville is in for Donyell Malen.

Cody Gakpo plays as expected despite his partner losing their unborn son during pregnancy last week.