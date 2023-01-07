Didier Deschamps will remain France coach until 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps will coach France until the 2026 World Cup after announcing on Saturday he had been given a four-year contract extension just weeks after his side were defeated by Argentina in the 2022 final.

Deschamps' previous contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar where defending champions France lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling final on December 18.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet reportedly only wanted to give Deschamps a two-year extension until the 2024 European Championship in Germany but the 54-year-old coach had insisted on staying in charge until the next World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.