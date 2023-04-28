Spurs fight back to hold Man Utd, Newcastle thrash Everton

Tottenham fought back from two goals down to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Thursday as Newcastle closed in on UEFA Champions League football with a 4-1 thrashing of Everton.

Spurs were smashed 6-1 by Newcastle on Sunday to bring Cristian Stellini’s four-game reign as interim manager to an end.

Things threatened to go from bad to worse in caretaker Ryan Mason’s first match in charge as United stormed into a 2-0 lead by half-time.