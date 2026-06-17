Mbappe brace fires France to 3-1 win over Senegal in World Cup opener

Kylian Mbappe struck twice to lead France to a dominant 3-1 victory over Senegal in World Cup Group I on Tuesday and become his country's all-time record goalscorer.

Although the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half, the second period was a different matter as class ultimately proved the difference for the twice world champions.

Inevitably, it was captain Mbappe who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute and providing a neat finish.