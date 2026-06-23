Mbappe double sends France into knockout rounds after lengthy weather delay

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France secured their place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday after a thunderstorm delay turned the Group I clash into an almost four-hour affair.

Mbappe, who now sits two goals (16) behind Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring list, struck either side of the interval before Ousmane Dembele got on the scoresheet as France maintained their perfect start to the tournament and moved on to six points.