India faces world football ban for second time in 3 years

India could be banned from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian governing body demanded it implement a new constitution by 30 October or risk suspension.

World governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a joint letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey expressing "profound concern" at the continued failure to finalise and adopt the constitution.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision," said the letter, seen by AFP.