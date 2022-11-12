Tk 15m handed over to SAFF-wining booters, BFF

BFF Women Committee chairman Mahfuza Akhter was ecstatic receiving the fund from Prothom Alo. She said, “Prothom Alo is the number one newspaper of the country. They always support us. It is a great happiness getting financial support from them."

Bangladesh national team captain Sabina Khatun also echoed her.

“Prothom Alo is always with the positive aspects of women. Women will be inspired to play even better football in future getting such accolades," she said.

Sabina’s national team colleague, striker Krishna Rani Sarkar expressed her gratitude as well. “ Prothom Alo supports not only football but also all kinds of sports for women throughout the year. Their financial support is a huge boost for us.’

Midfileder Sanjida Akhter, who hailed from Kalsindur village, said the name of their tiny village is now known to all thanks to Prothom Alo.