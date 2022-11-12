Tk 15m handed over to SAFF-wining booters, BFF

The prize cheques were handed over to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, chairman of BFF women football committee Mahfuza Akhter and to the SAFF winning players and coach at an event marking Prothom Alo’s 24th anniversary at Radisson Blu hotel on Saturday.
Dhaka north city corporation, Ha-Meem Group, Envoy Group, United Group, City Bank Limited, Exim Bank Limited, Akij Group, GPH Ispat, US Bangla Group, Rex Limited, Hatil Furniture, woman entrepreneur Kona Reza, Transcom Limited and daily Prothom Alo contributed to the fund.
Dhaka North City Corporation’s Atiqul Islam, Ha-Meem Group’s managing chairman AK Azad, Envoy Group’s chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed, United Group’s associate director Kutub Uddin Aksar Rashid, City Bank Limited’s managing director Mashrur Arefin, Exim Bank Limited’s additional managing director Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Akij Group’s managing director Sheikh Bashir Uddin, GPH Ispat’s chairman Alamgir Kabir, Rex Limited managing director NM Khan Murad, Hatil Furniture’s chairman Selim H Rahman, woman entrepreneur Kona Reza, Transcom Limited’s CEO Simeen Rahman and daily Prothom Alo’s editor Matiur Rahman were present during the handing over ceremony.
As the managing director of US Bangla group Abdullah Al Mamum was absent, Atiqul Islam handed over the cheque of TK 2 million on behalf of the company.
BFF Women Committee chairman Mahfuza Akhter was ecstatic receiving the fund from Prothom Alo. She said, “Prothom Alo is the number one newspaper of the country. They always support us. It is a great happiness getting financial support from them."
Bangladesh national team captain Sabina Khatun also echoed her.
“Prothom Alo is always with the positive aspects of women. Women will be inspired to play even better football in future getting such accolades," she said.
Sabina’s national team colleague, striker Krishna Rani Sarkar expressed her gratitude as well. “ Prothom Alo supports not only football but also all kinds of sports for women throughout the year. Their financial support is a huge boost for us.’
Midfileder Sanjida Akhter, who hailed from Kalsindur village, said the name of their tiny village is now known to all thanks to Prothom Alo.