World Cup: Players waiting to spread wings
The World Cup is not only about established superstars shining on football’s biggest stage; it is also about the thrill of lesser-known talents suddenly blossoming into global sensations. From Pelé in 1958 to Lionel Messi in 2006 and Enzo Fernández in Qatar, World Cup history is filled with stories of young players rising to prominence. Who will write the next chapter in 2026? These names might just do that.
Michael Olise (France)
Age: 24
Position: Right Winger / Attacking Midfielder
How Bayern Munich managed to sign Olise from Crystal Palace for just €53 million in the summer of 2024 remains something of a mystery. In today’s market, many would call it a bargain bordering on robbery.
Olise enjoyed a dream debut season in Munich. Although Bayern failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final after losing to Paris Saint-Germain, his individual performances were spectacular. Across all competitions, he scored 22 goals and provided 31 assists. Those numbers alone suggest his name belongs in future Ballon d’Or discussions.
France are packed with stars, yet Olise has managed to stand out. His trademark left-footed inverted curlers could become one of the sights of the tournament.
Nico Paz (Argentina)
Age: 21
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Leaving Real Madrid for Italian side Como in 2024 may prove to be the best decision of Paz’s career.
Under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, the young playmaker has flourished. After contributing to 15 goals in Como’s return season to Serie A, he followed it up with 13 goals and eight assists this campaign, helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history.
With Messi nearing the twilight of his career and no longer having a crisis-solver like Ángel Di María around, Paz could become coach Lionel Scaloni’s trump card. Many already see him as a modern version of Luka Modrić.
Aleksandar Pavlović (Germany)
Age: 22
Position: Defensive Midfielder
When one of the greatest players ever in your position praises you, it is usually a sign that you are on the right path.
Recently, Germany and Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger described Pavlović as “world-class” and “a future leader.”
There is little doubt now that Pavlović is the future of Germany’s midfield. His game contains shades of both Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos. His ability to control matches from deep midfield positions, shield the defense, and score spectacular long-range goals makes him indispensable despite being only 22 years old.
Nico O'Reilly (England)
Age: 21
Position: Left Back
Earning the trust of Pep Guardiola and becoming a regular at Manchester City at just 21 is no small achievement.
O’Reilly originally started as a goal-scoring midfielder, but Guardiola transformed him into a versatile left-back thanks to his height, pace, and technical ability. His two-goal performance in a cup final against Arsenal last March further underlined his potential.
With O’Reilly available, England coach Thomas Tuchel may have solved several tactical problems. His record of winning 132 duels in the Premier League highlights his combative nature.
Endrick (Brazil)
Age: 19
Position: Forward
Making his debut for Palmeiras at 16 and signing for Real Madrid before turning 18 sounds like a fairy tale.
However, after struggling for opportunities behind Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, Endrick rediscovered his best form during a loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais.
Two years ago, he became Brazil’s youngest goalscorer since Ronaldo by scoring the winning goal against England at Wembley. Because of his broad and powerful physique, many also compare him to Romário. In 1994, Romário scored five goals on American soil to lead Brazil to the World Cup title, and the young forward will surely be hoping to replicate that feat in the same country this time around.
Luis Suárez (Colombia)
Age: 28
Position: Forward
Is having the same name enough to be compared with the Uruguayan legend? Watching Colombia’s Luis Suárez on the pitch, you might feel it’s not just the name—his performances also show striking similarities to that legendary standard.
He has now become the main man in Colombia’s attacking line. The 2025–26 season has been a dream for Suárez. Sporting Lisbon signed him as a replacement after Viktor Gyökeres moved to Arsenal, and he has fully justified the club’s trust.
In 32 league matches, he scored 28 goals and provided 7 assists. For the national team, he has already scored 4 goals in 10 matches, overtaking Jhon Durán to become the coach’s first-choice striker.
If he can maintain this incredible form at the World Cup, opposing defenses are likely to have a very sleepless time.
Désiré Doué (France)
Age: 20
Position: Attacking Midfielder / Winger
At just 19, Doué scored twice and assisted once in a UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.
French sports daily L'Équipe awarded him a perfect 10/10 rating for that performance—an honor given to only a handful of players in the publication’s history.
Before the ball reaches him, he rarely looks dangerous. Once it does, it is often too late for defenders. With France likely to rotate to keep Mbappé fresh, Doué could find himself battling players such as Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki for a starting spot.
Kamrul Hasan is Deputy Sports Editor, Prothom Alo.