World Cup: Players waiting to spread wings

Age: 24

Position: Right Winger / Attacking Midfielder

How Bayern Munich managed to sign Olise from Crystal Palace for just €53 million in the summer of 2024 remains something of a mystery. In today’s market, many would call it a bargain bordering on robbery.

Olise enjoyed a dream debut season in Munich. Although Bayern failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final after losing to Paris Saint-Germain, his individual performances were spectacular. Across all competitions, he scored 22 goals and provided 31 assists. Those numbers alone suggest his name belongs in future Ballon d’Or discussions.

France are packed with stars, yet Olise has managed to stand out. His trademark left-footed inverted curlers could become one of the sights of the tournament.