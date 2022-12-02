Scaloni thanks Bangladesh fans

Earlier Argentina Football Federation tweeted three pictures of huge Bangladeshi crowd watching their favorite team paly and thanked them.
“Thank you for supporting our team!! They are crazy like us!,” reads the tweet.
Asked about the rabid support from Bangladesh fans, Scaloni said it is great to know about such huge support for his team in Bangladesh.
He thinks Maradona and then Messi are behind the such a big following of Argentina football team in Bangladesh and many other places.
Multiple Argentine media also reported on thousands of Bangladeshi supporters rooting for their team on giant screens in Dhaka and other places.