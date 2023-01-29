Casemiro brace sends Man Utd to 5th round

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United turned on the style to beat 10-man Reading 3-1 and reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday as Tottenham forward Son Heung-min ended his recent goal drought.

On a day lacking major shocks, there were wins for English Premier League strugglers Leeds, Leicester and Southampton but Fulham were held by Championship side Sunderland.

United – fourth in the Premier League and within touching distance of a place in the League Cup final – produced more compelling evidence they are back on track under new manager Erik ten Hag.