Spain ease past Austria with 3-0 World Cup win

Spain coasted past Austria and into the World Cup last-16 on Thursday, thoroughly outclassing their opponents in a 3-0 knockout win with a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a Pedro Porro header.

The European champions controlled possession and sliced through the Austrian defense in a typically dominant performance in Los Angeles, as Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and singer Rosalia cheered on.

The win -- which could have been by a greater margin, with a disallowed goal and a free kick off the woodwork -- sets up a tantalizing round-of-16 clash with either Portugal or Croatia.

The SoFi Stadium was a sea of red and excitement was sky-high over the first visit by a bona fide World Cup favorite to America''s second city.

Spain ratcheted up the pressure gradually through the first half, creating a string of chances after the first hydration break.

Marc Cucurella thought he had scored from a Lamine Yamal corner, but Pau Cubarsi was judged to have encroached on Austria's goalkeeper.