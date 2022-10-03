Madrid drop first points as Benzema misses penalty against Osasuna

Karim Benzema missed a penalty for Real Madrid as they finally blinked in the La Liga title race, dropping their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Sunday.

Elsewhere Real Sociedad won 5-3 at Girona and high-flying Real Betis fell to a 1-0 defeat at Celta Vigo.

After Barcelona beat Real Mallorca on Saturday, Madrid knew they had to win to stay top but were frustrated by Jagoba Arrasate’s well-organised side at the Santiago Bernabeu.