Poland coach eyes France upset as World Cup springboard

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz believes his side can go on to lift the World Cup trophy in Qatar if they get past defending champions France in their last-16 tie on Sunday.

The Poles reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after scraping through on goal difference from Group C despite a 2-0 loss to Argentina in their final game.

"We were not ready to go home," said Michniewicz, who only took over the Poland job in January after the departure of Paulo Sousa.

"If we win against France we could become the next world champions.