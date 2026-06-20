Football

US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

Reuters
Seattle
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Cristian Roldan of the U.S. applauds fans with teammates after the matchReuters

The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with one game to spare after comfortably beating Australia 2-0 in Group D on Friday.

The tournament co-hosts went ahead in the 11th minute when Folarin Balogun burst beyond the Australian back line and delivered a pass that defender Cameron Burgess turned into his own net.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Australia's Nestory Irankunda in action with Joe Scally and Chris Richards of the U.S.
Reuters

The U.S. doubled their advantage shortly before halftime as Alex Freeman headed home from close range, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but awarded following a VAR review, sparking jubilant celebrations on a sun-splashed afternoon in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. moved on to six points and into the round of 32. They will conclude Group D against Turkey on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, while Australia, on three points, face Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

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