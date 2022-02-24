Abahani beat Mohammedan 1-0

Back with 1-0 lead after the breather, Abahani were found more cautious and their defenders did not allow the Mohammedan strikers to commit any damage till the final whistle.
The black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan, despite registering a boosting victory in their last match against Saif SC, today found lack of confidence as they failed to create any pressure over Abahani in the proceeding.
Mohammedan SC will play their next match against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on 28 February at Shaheed Dhirerndranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Abahani Limited Dhaka will meet Chittagong Abahani Limited on the following day on 1 March at the same venue.
Abahani Limited earlier made a winning start in the league beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal, but they lost valuable point playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Bangladesh Police Football Club in their second match of the league.
Although Abahani staged a brilliant fight back in the winning streak winning with 3-0 drubbing in their third match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and went top of the table defeating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in their fourth match of the league.
On the other hand, Mohammedan earlier played to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match, edged past new comers Swadhinata Krira Sangha by a solitary goal in their second match.
The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit again lost valuable points playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their third match but they managed a 2-0 goal win over Saif Sporting Club in their fourth match of the league.
Thursday's matches:
Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Saif Sporting Club vs Chittagong Abahani Limited at Shaheed Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches will start at 3.00 pm.