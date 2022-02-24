Abahani beat Mohammedan 1-0

Six times league champions Abahani Limited, Dhaka won the battle of prestige as they beat their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 1-0 goal in the most anticipated match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held today (Wednesday) at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, reports BSS.

With the day's win, Abahani not only maintained their winning run in the league, but they again reached top of the table securing 13 points from five matches.

On the other hand, Mohammedan Sporting Club remained at their previous credit of eight points playing the same number of matches.

In the proceeding, Abahani Limited began to dominate the play in the very beginning of the match and got the reap when midfielder Mohammed Sohel Rana scored the all-important goal in the 28th minute of the match.