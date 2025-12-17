PSG ordered to pay around 60m euros to Mbappe in wage dispute

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered by a French labour court to pay their former forward Kylian Mbappe up to 61 million euros ($71.8 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe, who left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid, had been claiming over 260 million euros in total from his former club.

PSG in turn had demanded Mbappe pay them 440 million euros.

Mbappe, 26, also claimed the Qatari-owned reigning European champions had applied the wrong French legal classification to his contract, but that was rejected by the court.

The labour court said the final figure of between 60 million and 61 million euros was made up of 55 million euros in unpaid salary and around six million euros in holiday payments.

Lawyers for Mbappe said in a statement they noted the decision "with satisfaction".

"It re-establishes a simple truth -- even in the professional football industry, labour laws apply to everyone," the lawyers added.