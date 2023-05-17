European masters Madrid threaten Man City’s treble dream

Manchester City’s bid for a historic treble faces the ultimate challenge on Wednesday as Real Madrid visit the Etihad aiming for the chance to retain their UEFA Champions League crown.

City are four wins away from matching Manchester United’s class of 1998/99 as the only side to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

Just three points from their final three league games will secure a fifth title in six seasons for Pep Guardiola’s men and United await in a first ever Manchester derby in the FA Cup final on 3 June.