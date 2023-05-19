Arteta hits back at criticism of Arsenal’s title collapse

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal deserve respect for their unexpected English Premier League title challenge despite the collapse that allowed Manchester City to move into pole position.

City will be crowned champions if second placed Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday or if the leaders beat Chelsea on Sunday.

One win from their final three games is enough for City to take the title for a fifth time in six seasons.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for Arteta after his team led the title race for much of the season.