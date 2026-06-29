Brazil march on, Argentina loom: Mapping the Selecao's knockout path

Brazil have passed their first knockout test at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32. The five-time world champions have now set their sights on a place in the quarter-finals.

Brazil's Round of 16 match will be played at 2:00 am Bangladesh time on 5 July. Their opponents will be confirmed later on Tuesday, with the winner of the Ivory Coast vs Norway clash advancing to face the Selecao.